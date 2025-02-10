Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Maharashtra State launch of the Brahma Kumaris' global initiative, ‘Universal Culture, Love, Peace, and Harmony,’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The campaign aims to connect the younger generation with India’s culture and spiritual values through art

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Maharashtra State campaign of the global initiative 'Universal Culture, Love, Peace, and Harmony' led by the Art and Cultural Wing of the Brahmakumaris at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, on Monday (10th February).

Addressing the gathering, Governor Radhakrishnan commended the Brahmakumaris for their commendable efforts in fostering love, peace, and harmony in society. He remarked that while humanity continues to make rapid advancements in science, technology, industry, and business, individuals today face increasing emotional and personal turmoil. In such times, the efforts of the Brahmakumaris in instilling love, peace, and harmony within society are truly praiseworthy.

The core objective of this campaign is to reconnect the younger generation with India’s rich cultural heritage and eternal values through the medium of art and artists. Several renowned personalities from the Indian film industry graced the event with their presence.

Governor Radhakrishnan emphasised that while living for oneself is not wrong, life should not be limited to self-interest alone. He appreciated the Brahmakumaris for their dedicated work in introducing the values of love and peace to the younger generation through meditation and Rajyoga.

He further noted that globalisation has made the world a smaller place and increased trade has benefited consumers. However, it has also led to cut-throat competition, resulting in heightened stress levels. Citing an example, he mentioned the rising incidents of gun violence among youth in countries like the United States. He asserted that true fulfilment in life can only be achieved when one recognises oneself and serves others.

In today’s fast-paced world, the practice of meditation can help stabilise the mind and cultivate positive thinking, the Governor remarked. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by artists, stating that while their lives may seem glamorous, they too struggle with emotional and financial difficulties. He advised that individuals must cultivate equanimity to face both success and failure with resilience. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of aligning one’s actions with one’s words.

Governor Radhakrishnan highlighted that while power and wealth are significant aspects of life, they should be utilised for the service of others. He urged people to work collectively towards strengthening the nation, adding that once India becomes a powerful force, its philosophy of love and harmony will be valued worldwide.

Love, Peace, and Harmony are Essential in Artists’ Lives: Poonam Dhillon

Renowned actress Poonam Dhillon shared her thoughts on the importance of love, peace, and harmony in the lives of artists. She remarked that although the film industry is centred around entertaining and bringing joy to people, every artist faces personal struggles. Therefore, inner peace is of utmost importance to them. She also emphasised that one must avoid comparing themselves with others, as every individual is unique.

Echoing similar sentiments, actress Padmini Kolhapure noted that in earlier times, children received moral values and life lessons from their grandparents, a tradition that is fading with the new generation. However, she encouraged everyone to maintain a positive outlook and foster unity in society.

The inauguration ceremony was organised in collaboration with the Brahma Kumaris' Gaodevi Centre in Mumbai. Rajyogini Chandrika Didi, Chairperson of the Brahmakumaris Art and Culture Wing, and Rajyogini Poonam Didi also shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Brahmakumari Shreya led a collective meditation session, followed by a soulful musical performance by Harish Moyal, a finalist from Indian Idol. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed film and entertainment industry artists, Brahmakumaris from various centres, as well as staff and officers of Raj Bhavan.