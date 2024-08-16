Maharashtra govt allots five acres in Palghar to martyr’s widow

Major Rajesh Nair died while fighting terrorists in Kashmir, on November 15, 2001; the district administration processed his widow’s application in 2023 within nine months

Major Nair’s widow Supriya accepts the letter of allotment from Palghar district Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan who is accompanied by Collector Govind Maruti Bodke along with other revenue and police officials

Merely nine months after martyr Major Rajesh Nair’s widow had applied, she received a five-acre piece of land in Palghar district from the state government. The state government had pledged to grant five acres to the families of fallen soldiers and had passed a resolution to this effect in 2018.

Supriya Nair, wife of the late Major Nair (Sena Medal for Gallantry), applied for this land in Palghar, and her request was honoured on Thursday, August 15, at an event chaired by Ravindra Chavan, guardian minister for Palghar district. The land, allotted to Supriya, is located in Wada village.

Delay due to COVID-19

When Nair had first applied for the land in 2019, processing the application proved to be challenging for the government owing to the pandemic. Subsequently, she reapplied in 2023. The delay on her part was on account of personal reasons. Once the application reached the office of the district collector, Palghar, the entire process was completed in a record time of nine months, marked by exceptional efficiency, coordination, and teamwork.

Accorded priority

Nair said, “The entire journey from my second application to receiving the land grant was filled with warmth and honour. The offices of the collector and tahsildar treated me with utmost respect and went out of their way to minimise my need to visit for official work, handling much of the process over the phone. The officials made me feel that my application was a priority and I could sense their gratitude for my husband’s sacrifice.”



Major Rajesh Nair was deputed to the 4 Rashtriya Rifles, Bihar Regiment and posted in Jammu and Kashmir; (right) Major Rajesh Nair died in action while fighting terrorists in Doda district, J&K, on November 15, 2001

“In my case, they [district administration] had shortlisted seven options, before I zeroed in on this one, as other plots had some problem or the other and they suggested that the one they have allotted to me is the best. Had it not been for the 2018 GR announced by the state government, I would not have got this land. I am indebted to the Palghar collector and his team,” said an emotional Supriya.

The martyr hero

Major Rajesh Nair was born on November 22, 1970. He successfully cleared the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE) and was commissioned into the prestigious Regiment of Artillery after training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA). Later in his service, Major Nair was deputed to the 4 Rashtriya Rifles (Bihar regiment) and the unit was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

By 2001, Major Nair, a trained army commando, had evolved into a battle-hardened committed soldier, with more than 22 successful military operations to his credit. On November 15, 2001, his unit received credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in their area of operation. After carefully assessing the situation, Major Nair led his team on a search and destroy mission in Mounda village, Bhaderwah (Doda district, J&K).

During this intense operation, the team encountered the terrorists, who opened fire. A fierce gun battle ensued, with heavy exchange of fire. Despite being critically wounded, Major Nair displayed extraordinary courage by saving a comrade who was in the direct line of fire, pulling him to safety. However, he succumbed to his injuries, but his sacrifice inspired his troops to counterattack with renewed vigour, ultimately leading to the successful completion of the mission. In recognition of his supreme sacrifice, Major Nair was posthumously awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry). He is survived by his wife and their son Siddhant Nair, a medical professional.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, Nair plans to start an eco-agro project on the land to provide meaningful employment for the villagers and contribute to their livelihood. “My focus will be on building a completely organic food forest based on permaculture principles, ensuring the soil is enriched and that people have access to produce free from chemicals, pesticides, and fertilizers. Giving back to the community is my way of honouring Rajesh’s memory,” said Nair.

The other side

Ramesh Shendge, tehsildar, Palghar taluka said, “Last year, we had given five-acre of land to Anuradha Gore from Mumbai, the mother of a young army officer, who laid his life in the line of duty. And this year, as per the collector’s order, allotted a 5-acre of land to late Major Rajesh Nair’s widow Supriya Nair.” Attempts made to contact Palghar collector Govind Maruti Bodke and additional collector Subhash Bhagde did not yield any results.

