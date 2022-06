Maharashtra govt announces helpline to prevent child labour

He said the name of the informant will be kept secret.

Representative Image

Maharashtra Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif on Saturday appealed to people to dial 1098 to prevent child labour.

“Child labour is a very unfortunate practice in the society. We need everyone's support to end the child labour. People should dial 1098 helpline and inform us,” he said.

He said the name of the informant will be kept secret.

Show full article