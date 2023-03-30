Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives

DMER commissioner holds meeting with top officials, gets positive response; concrete plan being prepared

Holding organ and blood donation drives is on the to-do list of the state. Representation pic/Ashish Raje

To combat lifestyle, communicable and non-communicable diseases, the state government has invited major private hospitals to conduct medical campaigns and create awareness among the people. The commissioner of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) also held a meeting recently at which all hospital authorities were present and some of them are positive about the move.

The burden of disease is increasing in the state, including in metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. For prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions such as tuberculosis, breast cancer, cataracts, thyroid and osteoporosis, DMER has already started a medical campaign in a phase-wise manner.

Holding organ and blood donation drives is also on the to-do list of the government.

On March 27, Rajeev Nivatkar, commissioner, medical education and research, Mumbai, held a meeting in which top officials of 12 private and six government and civic-run hospitals were in attendance. The purpose of the meeting was to ensure private hospitals’ participation.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior state government health official said, “The government has already started the campaign via breast clinics and blood donation drives in government medical colleges and district hospitals, but the participation of private healthcare institutions is also important. In the meeting, DMER officials invited private hospitals to join hands and run all eight medical campaigns on their premises.”

The authorities of several hospitals are positive about participating.

Lilavati hospital CEO Dr Ravishankar told mid-day, “We have attended the meeting and we will discuss the matter and do whatever is possible.”

Fortis hospitals issued a statement, saying, “We haven’t received the official circular as yet; however, we are aware of the ask since our representative attended the meeting... We have begun planning for health camps, which will help vulnerable groups across Mumbai.”

Nivatkar said, “Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and the state government have taken a decision to go for a calendar campaign camp mission. This whole calendar year, campaigning will be done to create awareness and camps will be organised to help patients.

We are doing these campaigns in government hospitals and we want charity hospitals and big hospitals to participate. We will prepare a proper plan in collaboration with private hospitals.”

