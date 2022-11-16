×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for statue of Afzal Khans killing scene

Maharashtra govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for statue of Afzal Khan's killing scene

Updated on: 16 November,2022 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort

Maharashtra govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for statue of Afzal Khan's killing scene

Representational Pic


The Maharashtra government has asked the Satara district collector to submit a proposal for erecting a statue of the scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying Bijaur general Afzal Khan at Fort Pratapgad.


Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort.



Also Read: FIR against Mumbai cop for raping his colleague under pretext of marriage


Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi dynasty of Bijapur who had invaded his state, at the foot of the fort located in western Maharashtra's Satara district in November 1659.

Recently, the district administration had removed encroachment surrounding Khan's tomb at the spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news India national news satara

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK