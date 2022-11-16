Maharashtra govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for statue of Afzal Khan's killing scene

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort

Representational Pic

The Maharashtra government has asked the Satara district collector to submit a proposal for erecting a statue of the scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying Bijaur general Afzal Khan at Fort Pratapgad.

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort.

Also Read: FIR against Mumbai cop for raping his colleague under pretext of marriage

Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi dynasty of Bijapur who had invaded his state, at the foot of the fort located in western Maharashtra's Satara district in November 1659.

Recently, the district administration had removed encroachment surrounding Khan's tomb at the spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever