Maharashtra govt bans use of national award titles in names of people

Updated on: 29 June,2022 05:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A circular issued by the state government's general administration department also restricted the use of the titles of national civilian honours while instituting awards

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic


The Maharashtra government has directed that titles of the national civilian awards, such as Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan etc, should not be used as suffixes or prefixes by their recipients.

A circular issued by the state government's general administration department also restricted the use of the titles of national civilian honours while instituting awards.




“The national awards do not amount to titles within the meaning of Article 18 (1) and they should not be used as suffixes or prefixes. If this is done, the defaulter should forfeit the National Award conferred on him or her by following the procedure laid in Regulation 10 of each of the four notifications creating these National Awards,” the circular said citing the Supreme Court.


The circular further stated that authorities should ensure that the above directives of the Supreme Court are followed strictly without using the name of the awards at the beginning or at the end of the name of persons.

