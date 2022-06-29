Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30

Governor BS Koshyari has sent a letter to the secretary of the state legislature to conduct a floor test where CM Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Amid political crisis in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will face the floor test on Thursday at 11 am. Governor BS Koshyari has sent a letter to the secretary of the state legislature to conduct a floor test where CM Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority.

A copy of the letter was issued by Koshyari late on Tuesday night, as reported by PTI.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/9M5htIIE9R — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

The letter comes amid the rebellion in the ruling Shiv Sena by senior minister Eknath Shinde, who has been camping in Guwahati since last week with majority of party legislators and several independent MLAs, which has pushed the government led by Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, into a crisis.

In his letter sent to Maharashtra Legislature's Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari, said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."

"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," the letter said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Tuesday night met the governor and requested him to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition dispensation seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

(With inputs from PTI)