Maharashtra political crisis: BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis meets governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

Amid the political crisis in the state, Fadnavis met BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday to brief him about the unfolding political developments in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis. File Photo

After returning from New Delhi, the BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached Raj Bhavan to meet governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan after returning from New Delhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2022

Maharashtra has been at the centre of politics, the development comes after Devendra Fadnavis met BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday, to brief him about the unfolding political conditions. Fadnavis visited Delhi after a core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit was held on Monday to discuss the state's political situation.

"We handed over a letter to the Governor citing the present political developments in the state. We requested him to ask the state government to prove majority in the Assembly," said Fadnavis.

Maharashtra | BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/hROD8ROOE7 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Fadnavis requested the governor to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government to prove its majority in the Assembly.

We informed Koshyari that Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority as 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena want to snap ties with Congress and NCP: Devendra Fadnavis — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2022

We requested Governor Koshyari to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in Assembly: Devendra Fadnavis — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2022

On the other hand, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday claimed that he has the support of 50 MLAs and will soon return to Mumbai. Shinde along with other rebel MLAs are currently camping in Guwahati. Shinde has been claiming that the rebel MLAs were in favour of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and enthused about carrying it forward.

Meanwhile, the governor's office issued a statement stating that a letter in circulation on social media about Maharashtra Governor asking for a Floor test in the Legislative Assembly on June 30 is fake.

A letter in circulation on social media about Maharashtra Governor asking for a Floor test in the Legislative Assembly on 30th June is fake: Maharashtra Raj Bhavan — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

(with agency inputs)