Maharashtra political crisis: BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis meets governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

Updated on: 28 June,2022 11:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Amid the political crisis in the state, Fadnavis met BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday to brief him about the unfolding political developments in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis. File Photo


After returning from New Delhi, the BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached Raj Bhavan to meet governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.






Maharashtra has been at the centre of politics, the development comes after Devendra Fadnavis met BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday, to brief him about the unfolding political conditions. Fadnavis visited Delhi after a core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit was held on Monday to discuss the state's political situation.

"We handed over a letter to the Governor citing the present political developments in the state. We requested him to ask the state government to prove majority in the Assembly," said Fadnavis. 

Fadnavis requested the governor to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government to prove its majority in the Assembly.

On the other hand, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday claimed that he has the support of 50 MLAs and will soon return to Mumbai. Shinde along with other rebel MLAs are currently camping in Guwahati. Shinde has been claiming that the rebel MLAs were in favour of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and enthused about carrying it forward.

Meanwhile, the governor's office issued a statement stating that a letter in circulation on social media about Maharashtra Governor asking for a Floor test in the Legislative Assembly on June 30 is fake.

(with agency inputs)

