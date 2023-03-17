Maharashtra govt committed to the welfare of farmers: CM Eknath Shinde

CM Shinde said he has spoken to the collectors of Nanded and Nashik districts to take stock of the extent of losses caused due to unseasonal rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that his government is committed to the welfare of farmers and panchnamas are being prepared to assess crop losses caused due to unseasonal rains.

"Panchnamas is being prepared to assess crop losses caused due to unseasonal rains. The state government has helped the farmers in the past and even today we are helping them," CM Shinde said.

Speaking in the state Assembly, CM Shinde said he has spoken to the collectors of Nanded and Nashik districts to take stock of the extent of losses caused due to unseasonal rains.

"Regarding the damage caused due to unseasonal rains, I have spoken to the Nanded and Nashik District Collectors yesterday. They have been instructed to conduct panchnamas of the damage immediately. Panchnamas are being done today in Ardhapur and Mudkhed talukas in the presence of the Nanded District Collector, while panchnamas are also going on in the Nashik district. We will soon receive the report of these panchnamas," he said.

The Maharashtra chief minister said that the panchnamas about crops destroyed by untimely showers last week are almost complete.

"Panchnama to assess damage has also started in the areas where it has been raining since yesterday," CM Shinde added.

The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar who asked whether the government was sensitive to the hardships of the farmers.

Earlier in the day, members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi staged a protest on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan and shouted slogans demanding compensation for farmers who have lost their crops.