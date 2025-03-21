Breaking News
Maharashtra govt committed to women's empowerment: Minister Ganesh Naik

Updated on: 21 March,2025 11:10 AM IST  |  Thane
The state forest minister was speaking on Thursday at the 'MAVIM Suvarna Mahotsav - Nav Tejaswini 2025' in Navi Mumbai, where products made by self-help groups are on display as part of an exhibition

Maharashtra govt committed to women's empowerment: Minister Ganesh Naik

Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik at the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) Nav Tejaswini 2025 event in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. Pic/X

The Maharashtra Government is dedicated to empowering underprivileged women by providing political, social, and economic strength, state Minister Ganesh Naik said on Thursday.


News agency PTI reported that the state forest minister was speaking on Thursday at the 'MAVIM Suvarna Mahotsav - Nav Tejaswini 2025' in Navi Mumbai, where products made by self-help groups are on display as part of an exhibition.


The Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) operates under the auspices of the Department of Women and Child Development.


According to an official release, the minister emphasised that the Centre's initiatives, such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, have significantly benefitted women. According to PTI, he also said that the government is committed to empowering women to ensure their inclusion in the mainstream of equality.

Meanwhile, Aditi Tatkare, the women and child development minister, said MAVIM's self-help groups have a 99.05 per cent loan repayment rate, making it a national and international model for women's empowerment. 

Fadnavis calls for development of app to integrate all agricultural schemes

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked officials to develop a dedicated mobile application and a website to integrate all agricultural schemes, PTI reported.

He also directed that a scheme be formulated to promote agricultural start-ups and said that Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates had expressed interest in collaborating in the sector.

Fadnavis and Gates met at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai on Thursday morning, PTI reported.

"A comprehensive app and website should be developed to integrate all schemes of the Agriculture Department using AI-based technology. The department should prioritise encouraging agricultural start-ups and fostering innovation," the CM said while was speaking at a meeting on crop insurance schemes and e-crop inspection.

Fadnavis also stressed the need for a single-window interface to help farmers access information about agriculture and advisory services, reported PTI. He instructed the officials concerned to develop a farmer-centric app and website, ensuring the effective implementation of Agri Stack.

Agri Stack is the digital foundation being set up by the government to make it easier to bring various stakeholders together to improve agriculture in India and enable better outcomes and results for the farmers by using data and digital services.

(With PTI inputs)

