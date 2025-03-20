CIDCO conducts computerised lottery draw for Navi Mumbai International Airport project-affected persons

These plots were designated for PAPs whose lands and structures were acquired for the NMIA project and related infrastructure developments

The computerised lottery draws for 13 plots under the Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) and 22.5 per cent schemes for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) was successfully conducted on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at CIDCO Bhavan. A total of 12 plots were allotted under the R&R scheme, while one plot was allotted under the 22.5 per cent scheme. These plots were designated for PAPs whose lands and structures were acquired for the NMIA project and related infrastructure developments.

The event was attended by Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director (JMD), Suresh Mengade, Chief Vigilance Officer, Navnath Jare, Chief Land Survey Officer (NMIA), Geetha Pillai, Chief General Manager (Transport & Airport), along with other officials and employees.

Thirteen structure and plot holders were eligible for the lottery. Among them were three beneficiaries for structures acquired in the 20-meter strip at Mauje-Chinchapada Vitthalwadi, eight for structures acquired for NH-4B Amra Mahamarg, one for a structure acquired for the 70-meter Amra Marg, and one under the 22.5 per cent scheme due to the cancellation of a previously allotted eligibility.

CIDCO has developed NMIA over 1,160 hectares in Panvel tehsil, Raigad district, and has offered an extensive rehabilitation package approved by the Government of Maharashtra to ensure fair compensation and resettlement for affected individuals.