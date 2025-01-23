Breaking News
Jalgaon accident: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking
Maharashtra: Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon
Mumbai: Woman found unconscious with blade in private parts
Mumbai: Banker arrested in Rs 72.5 lakh fraud case
Mumbai: Malad commuters get 300-metre breather
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > My Preferred CIDCO Home scheme Last day for applications extended till January 31

My Preferred CIDCO Home scheme: Last day for applications extended till January 31

Updated on: 23 January,2025 06:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The "My Preferred CIDCO Home" scheme offers 26,000 affordable tenements across multiple prime locations in Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar, Taloja, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli

My Preferred CIDCO Home scheme: Last day for applications extended till January 31

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
My Preferred CIDCO Home scheme: Last day for applications extended till January 31
x
00:00

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Maharashtra has announced that the last date for online registration and selection of tenements under its "My Preferred CIDCO Home" scheme has been extended till January 31, the officials said.


In an official statement, CIDCO announced that the 31st January 2025 will be the last date for online registration and selecting the preferential order of tenements under the mass housing scheme.


It said that the interested applicants must complete their registration and submit their preferences by 31st January 2025, which marks the final opportunity to participate in the scheme.


The "My Preferred CIDCO Home" scheme offers 26,000 affordable tenements across multiple prime locations in Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar, Taloja, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli, the statement said.

It said that these tenements are available for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories.

The statement further said that one of the key features of this scheme is that applicants are given the flexibility to choose their preferred tenement location from the available options. It allows citizens to have a more personalised approach to selecting their future home.

"The salient feature of the scheme is that the applicants have the freedom to choose the tenement of their choice. The tenements provided under the scheme are available at affordable rates for the common citizens, and the housing complexes are developed at prime locations in Navi Mumbai, it said.

The tenements are being offered at affordable rates, with the housing complexes being developed in well-connected, strategic locations across Navi Mumbai, the statement said.

"To help citizens visualize their future homes, CIDCO has set up Experience Centres at Kharghar, Sector-14, Kharghar (East), Taloja, Sector-37, and Khandeshwar, Sector-28. These centres offer a virtual experience of the proposed housing layouts, allowing applicants to get a feel of their dream home before making their final decision," the official statement said on Thursday.

It further said that CIDCO is urging interested individuals to take advantage of this golden opportunity and complete their online registrations by visiting the official website at https://cidcohomes.com.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cidco navi mumbai mumbai news panvel maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK