The "My Preferred CIDCO Home" scheme offers 26,000 affordable tenements across multiple prime locations in Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar, Taloja, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article My Preferred CIDCO Home scheme: Last day for applications extended till January 31 x 00:00

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Maharashtra has announced that the last date for online registration and selection of tenements under its "My Preferred CIDCO Home" scheme has been extended till January 31, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, CIDCO announced that the 31st January 2025 will be the last date for online registration and selecting the preferential order of tenements under the mass housing scheme.

It said that the interested applicants must complete their registration and submit their preferences by 31st January 2025, which marks the final opportunity to participate in the scheme.

The "My Preferred CIDCO Home" scheme offers 26,000 affordable tenements across multiple prime locations in Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar, Taloja, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli, the statement said.

It said that these tenements are available for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories.

The statement further said that one of the key features of this scheme is that applicants are given the flexibility to choose their preferred tenement location from the available options. It allows citizens to have a more personalised approach to selecting their future home.

"The salient feature of the scheme is that the applicants have the freedom to choose the tenement of their choice. The tenements provided under the scheme are available at affordable rates for the common citizens, and the housing complexes are developed at prime locations in Navi Mumbai, it said.

The tenements are being offered at affordable rates, with the housing complexes being developed in well-connected, strategic locations across Navi Mumbai, the statement said.

"To help citizens visualize their future homes, CIDCO has set up Experience Centres at Kharghar, Sector-14, Kharghar (East), Taloja, Sector-37, and Khandeshwar, Sector-28. These centres offer a virtual experience of the proposed housing layouts, allowing applicants to get a feel of their dream home before making their final decision," the official statement said on Thursday.

It further said that CIDCO is urging interested individuals to take advantage of this golden opportunity and complete their online registrations by visiting the official website at https://cidcohomes.com.