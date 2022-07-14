Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde

Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively.

Maharashtra CM added that after the reduction in the petrol-diesel prices by the Centre a few months ago, some state governments had extended similar reliefs, and now it has been given even in Maharashtra.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting led by CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking at a press conference, Shinde said, “The central government had reduced VAT on November 4 and May 22 and PM Narendra Modi had also urged states to do so. However, some state governments had extended similar reliefs back then, and now it has been given even in Maharashtra. As a result, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. This will lead to a financial burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state.”



Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was a part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to people's welfare and would directly benefit the masses.

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said, "Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus! Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by â¹5/litre & â¹3/litre respectively. This is our step towards the appeal made by Hon PM @narendramodi ji for benefit to common citizens. State will carry burden of â¹6000 crore for this decision."

This is our step towards the appeal made by Hon PM @narendramodi ji for benefit to common citizens.

State will carry burden of â¹6000 crore for this decision.#Maharashtra #PetrolDieselPrice — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 14, 2022

The retail price of petrol in Mumbai continues to be at Rs 111.35 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in the capital city of Maharashtra remains at Rs 97.28 per litre.

