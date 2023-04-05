Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt decides to consider unseasonal rain a natural calamity

Maharashtra govt decides to consider unseasonal rain a natural calamity

Updated on: 05 April,2023 03:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that terming unseasonal rains a natural calamity will help the administration to provide relief to agriculturists whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rain

Maharashtra govt decides to consider unseasonal rain a natural calamity

Representational Pic


In a move to provide relief to affected farmers, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday said unseasonal rains will be considered a natural calamity in the state.


A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that terming unseasonal rains a natural calamity will help the administration to provide relief to agriculturists whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rain.



Talking to reporters after attending the weekly cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said, "Continous rains of 10 mm for a minimum of five days and losses of more than 33 per cent will be eligible for aid. Due to this decision, farmers will not be deprived of assistance due to the lack of criteria".


Also Read: Maharashtra: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering brother, chopping his body

The Cabinet also decided to end the practice of sand auctions and to approve a new sand policy in which sand will be made available at an affordable price.

The Cabinet gave a revised approval for phase 2 of Nagpur Metro in which a 43.8 km rail route will be set up.

The meeting also decided to set up a project for electricity generation from the garbage in the Deonar dumping ground in Mumbai.

Crops of several farmers were damaged in unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Maharashtra last month. The Opposition had demanded that the state government give immediate relief to the affected farmers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra Eknath Shinde news India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK