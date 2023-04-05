Breaking News
Maharashtra: Woman, paramour held for killing her husband

Updated on: 05 April,2023 03:04 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The body of the victim, Sushil kumar Dubey (32) was found in a quarry in Waghralpada of Vasai town on March 31, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav said

Representational Pic


Palghar Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.


The body of the victim, Sushil kumar Dubey (32) was found in a quarry in Waghralpada of Vasai town on March 31, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav said.



The Valiv police in Maharashtra initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.


The medical report indicated the death was due to strangulation with head injuries (unnatural), the official said.

Based on the report, the police converted the case by adding charges under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) and initiated a probe into the victim's death.

During the probe, the police enquired about the deceased and his family and learnt that his wife Munnidevi Sushilkumar Dubey was having an affair with Sanjaykumar Chandreshwar Prasad (24), the official said.

The police took both of them into custody on Monday and during interrogation it came to light that since the victim had objected to their relationship, they hatched a conspiracy to kill him, he said.

The accused told the police that March 30, they made him consume liquor and then took him to the quarry where they pushed him to death, the official said.

