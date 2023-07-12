Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar stressed about the importance of education in the mother tongue

Deepak Kesarkar. Pic/ official twitter account

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Govt determined to offering higher education in Marathi, says Deepak Kesarkar x 00:00

The Maharashtra government is determined to offer higher education in Marathi, the state education minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

Kesarkar stressed about the importance of education in the mother tongue, the PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said.

Kesarkar, who represented Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was speaking in Mumbai at an event for Marathi entrepreneurs, as per the PTI.

Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, he said.

Urging the entrepreneurs to adapt to global developments, he said, You should be job givers, not job seekers.

Kesarkar said Germany has 4 lakh jobs to offer and Maharashtra can fulfil that need. Exports should not only be of commodities but also manpower, he said.

The minister appealed to industrialists in the state to embrace the latest technology and make the nation proud. He said Maharashtra has the most number of start-ups in the country.

The minister said the government plans to adopt artificial intelligence and install web cameras at schools in remote areas of the state for better monitoring.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Tuesday night claimed members of the ruling coalition will together win more than 200 Assembly seats and upwards of 45 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra in the next year's elections, reported the PTI.

He reiterated the 2024 Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"With able leaders heading to the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), we are sure of getting a good number of seats. The Mahayuti will win more than 200 Assembly seats (out of total 288) and over 45 Lok Sabha seats (out of total 48) next year, he told reporters, according to the PTI.

The ruling coalition consists of the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group).

Opposition members are scrambling to save their remaining leaders and hence resorting to lowly criticism," he said.

Uday Samant said Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the state government's 'Shaasan Aaplya Daari' (government at your doorstep) initiative is an attempt to boost the morale of his cadres.

(with PTI inputs)