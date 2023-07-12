Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Govt determined to offering higher education in Marathi says Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra: Govt determined to offering higher education in Marathi, says Deepak Kesarkar

Updated on: 12 July,2023 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar stressed about the importance of education in the mother tongue

Maharashtra: Govt determined to offering higher education in Marathi, says Deepak Kesarkar

Deepak Kesarkar. Pic/ official twitter account

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Govt determined to offering higher education in Marathi, says Deepak Kesarkar
x
00:00

The Maharashtra government is determined to offer higher education in Marathi, the state education minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.


Kesarkar stressed about the importance of education in the mother tongue, the PTI reported.


The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said.


Kesarkar, who represented Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was speaking in Mumbai at an event for Marathi entrepreneurs, as per the PTI.

Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, he said.

Urging the entrepreneurs to adapt to global developments, he said, You should be job givers, not job seekers.

Kesarkar said Germany has 4 lakh jobs to offer and Maharashtra can fulfil that need. Exports should not only be of commodities but also manpower, he said.

The minister appealed to industrialists in the state to embrace the latest technology and make the nation proud. He said Maharashtra has the most number of start-ups in the country.

The minister said the government plans to adopt artificial intelligence and install web cameras at schools in remote areas of the state for better monitoring.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Tuesday night claimed members of the ruling coalition will together win more than 200 Assembly seats and upwards of 45 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra in the next year's elections, reported the PTI.

He reiterated the 2024 Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"With able leaders heading to the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), we are sure of getting a good number of seats. The Mahayuti will win more than 200 Assembly seats (out of total 288) and over 45 Lok Sabha seats (out of total 48) next year, he told reporters, according to the PTI.

The ruling coalition consists of the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group).

Opposition members are scrambling to save their remaining leaders and hence resorting to lowly criticism," he said.

Uday Samant said Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the state government's 'Shaasan Aaplya Daari' (government at your doorstep) initiative is an attempt to boost the morale of his cadres.

(with PTI inputs)

Are you a Twitter user?
mumbai news maharashtra Eknath Shinde shiv sena India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK