The tourism department has been tasked with building the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial, mobilising funds for the purpose and looking into aspects of land acquisition, a government resolution (GR) said

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. File Photo

Maharashtra govt issues GR detailing plan for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Agra

The Maharashtra government on Friday formed a committee of historians under the state tourism minister to construct a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

The announcement of such a memorial was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the birth anniversary of the legendary warrior king recently. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial will highlight the daring escape of the Maratha emperor and his son Sambhaji in order to ensure future generations are aware of this valorous episode of history, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra government will acquire the necessary land and buildings for this project. A committee of historians and experts, chaired by the Tourism Minister, will oversee the construction of the memorial.

The Maharashtra government said it will acquire the premises in Agra in which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was kept under house arrest by the Mughals.

In February this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the construction of a grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra.

The chief minister was addressing a programme in Agra marking the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king.

He had said that he would speak to his Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in this connection, and the state government would acquire land for a memorial in Meena Bazaar.

The state government has decided to build this grand memorial to commemorate the liberation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balraje Shambhuraj from Agra and the glorious story of the Maharaja's valour for future generations.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)