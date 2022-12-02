×
Maharashtra govt offices to go paperless from April 2023: CM Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 02 December,2022 02:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The e-office system will enable faster functioning and the business will also be paperless, CM Shinde said

Maharashtra govt offices to go paperless from April 2023: CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic


In a major decision, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the e-office system will be started at all government offices, the PTI reported. 


CM Shinde said that all government offices in the state from April 1 next year will have e-office system so that the work speeds up and becomes it becomes "paperless", as per the PTI.



CM Shinde made the announcement on Thursday following an important meeting with V Srinivas, secretary of the central administrative reforms and public grievances department.


The e-office system will enable faster functioning and the business will also be paperless, CM Shinde said.

Once all government offices switch to the e-office mode, officials can access files documents on their mobile phones as well, he added. 

(with PTI inputs) 

