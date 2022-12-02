Maharashtra govt offices to go paperless from April 2023: CM Eknath Shinde

The e-office system will enable faster functioning and the business will also be paperless, CM Shinde said
CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic
In a major decision, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the e-office system will be started at all government offices, the PTI reported.
CM Shinde said that all government offices in the state from April 1 next year will have e-office system so that the work speeds up and becomes it becomes "paperless", as per the PTI.
CM Shinde made the announcement on Thursday following an important meeting with V Srinivas, secretary of the central administrative reforms and public grievances department.
The e-office system will enable faster functioning and the business will also be paperless, CM Shinde said.
Once all government offices switch to the e-office mode, officials can access files documents on their mobile phones as well, he added.
