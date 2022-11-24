×
Maharashtra govt sets up 7-member panel for roadmap to publish MBBS books in Marathi

24 November,2022
PTI |

Top

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government recently launched books for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi

Eknath Shinde. File pic


The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to chalk out a roadmap for publishing MBBS course books in Marathi language, an official from the state medical education and research department said on Thursday.


Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government recently launched books for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.



The seven-member panel formed in Maharashtra is headed by the medical education and research department's joint director Ajay Chandanwale, the official said.


"We spoke with officials in Madhya Pradesh which published the MBBS course books in Hindi. The next step is to hold the first meeting of the committee members in Maharashtra and discuss the road map for the course publication in Marathi. The meeting is likely to be held in Mumbai next week,¿ a senior official from the medical education and research said.

