Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh

The yatra entered the state from Boderli village situated on the Maharashta-MP border

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The yatra flag was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, was also seen holding the flag on the occasion.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

The yatra will commence from Boderli bus stand and stop at St Xavier International School Jainabad Fata in Burhanpur district.

