Maharashtra govt suspends women empowerment scheme within 24 hours of announcement

The Maharashtra government has suspended the 'NaMo' women empowerment scheme just 24 hours after its announcement.

The scheme, titled 'Mukhymantri Mahila Sashaktikaran Abhiyan,' was originally slated for implementation in the state from October 2, 2023, to October 1, 2024. The order issued on September 20 had designated the woman and child development minister as the overseer of the program, with monthly reports to be submitted to the chief minister and deputy chief minister. The department secretary was to serve as the nodal officer, and a special officer was to be appointed at the state level. Additionally, the woman and child development commissioner from Pune was to head the program.

As per the order, the programme was a unified platform to implement all programmes and policies of the state and central governments related to women for their socio-economic development.

However, a fresh notification on September 21 said the order issued the previous day had been stayed until further orders.

The women and child development ministry is handled by Nationalist Congress Party's Aditi Tatkare, the lone woman in the state cabinet who switched sides to join the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2.

Notably, despite the latest notification to stay the implementation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mentioned the scheme when he spoke to reporters late Thursday night after the Rajya Sabha passed the women's reservation bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde said, his government has taken the decision to implement the 'NaMo women empowerment scheme' to ensure women get the benefits of all government programmes.

On Thursday, in the meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha successfully passed the historic bill, which mandates the allocation of one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. The members of Parliament from various political parties debated and supported the Bill. The Bill garnered resounding support, it got a majority of 215 votes in favor and none opposed it.

During the debate in the Upper House on the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks to reserve a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, members also highlighted the need to accelerate the process instead of waiting for a fresh census and delimitation exercise. Taking part in the discussion, Elamaram Kareem of CPI(M), said the BJP had promised to bring the women’s reservation bill in 2014 and in 2019 as well but did not take any action.