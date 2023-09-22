Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall

Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall

Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said in its morning bulletin.

“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in Mumbai city & suburbs,” the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

In addition to the rain, the coastal city will experience significant tidal activity today. At 15:37 hours, Mumbai will experience a high tide measuring 3.23 meters, and later at 22:00 hours, the tide will recede to 1.28 meters. The

For September 23, 2023, BMC said a high tide is expected at 05:17 hours, reaching 3.38 meters, followed by a low tide at 11:20 hours, measuring 2.53 meters.

In the past 24 hours, the Mumbai Metropolitan Area recorded varying levels of rainfall, from 8:00 AM on September 21, 2023, to 8:00 AM today, September 22, 2023.

Mumbai city received 14.33 mm of rainfall while the city’s eastern suburbs experienced a more modest downpour with 5.41 mm of rainfall. The western suburbs were drenched with 24.95 mm of precipitation, the highest among the three regions.

Meanwhile, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai was 98.28 per cent on Thursday, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 14,22,522 million litre of water or 98.28 per cent.

The civic body said that the Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on July 27 at 10.52 pm. Earlier on July 20, the Tulsi lake overflowed following heavy rains in the city and suburbs.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.71 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.97 per cent, Bhatsa 98.62 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.