In a bid to increase tourist footfall and explore tourism potential in different parts of Maharashtra, the state government is set to host 16 festivals over a period of one year

(Image: Indian Hotels Company Limited)

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt to host 16 festivals in a bid to boost tourism in the state x 00:00

In a bid to increase tourist footfall and explore tourism potential in different parts of Maharashtra, the state government is set to host 16 festivals over a period of one year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The festivals will be organised in religious, historical sites and places studded with natural beauty, he said.

Speaking to PTI, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation's (MTDC) managing director Shraddha Joshi said, "We have finalised a year-long calendar of festivals, which will be organised in different parts of the state. The step was taken so that tourists, stakeholders and people of these regions are aware about it well in advance."

The concept of each festival is yet to be finalised and work on it is underway, she said.

Some of the festivals on the MTDC's calendar are: Mahabaleshwar festival (May 27-28), Fireflies festival in Bhandardara (June 3-4), tribal tourism festival in Javhar (July 8-9), monsoon festival at Amboli, Sindhudurg and Bhandardara (August 12-16), Prabhu Shriram Mahotsav (August 12-13), tribal tourism festival in Dhule (August 25-27), Kas Pathar festival (September 2-3) and Ganesh festival (September 18-28).

Also read: Maharashtra: Tribals stage protest over land rights in Thane

The latter part of the year will see Mumbai international festival (November 2023), a tribal festival in Toranmal (November 18-19), Nagpur festival (December 23-25), Guru Mahotsav in Nanded (December 25-26), Ellora festival (Jan 2024), Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav (Feb 18-20, 2024) and Grapes festival in Nashik (February 24-25, 2024), it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.