Maharashtra govt to monitor, take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 11 March,2025 05:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

“Certain changes in act, will help to have more stringent action,” CM Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra govt to monitor, take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis (above) said that a request would be made to the GoI to make changes in the act. File Pic

Maharashtra govt to monitor, take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM Fadnavis
Maharashtra government plans stringent monitoring and action on religious places using loudspeakers and exceeding the prescribed sound limit of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.


Police inspector (PI) of respective jurisdiction have been assigned the task of keeping records of loudspeakers used by religious places and whether decibel levels norms are adhered while making use of it. Daytime is the period from 6 am to 10 pm and night time commences from 10 pm and concludes at 6 am.


In his reply to the calling attention notice on loudspeakers on religious places not adhering to noise level norms, CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that in order to have more effective action and give boost to existing power that police has to implement the rule, a request would be made to the Government of India (GoI) to make changes in the act.


“Certain changes in act, will help to have more stringent action,” CM Fadnavis added.

BJP MLA from Nashik, Devyani Pharande had raised the issue of religious places causing nuisance to those residing in nearby places.

“Prayer is a religious right, not use of speakers for prayers,” the BJP MLA cited.

Replying to the issue, CM Devendra Fadnavis assured the legislator that permission for use of loudspeakers of religious places violating the norms will not be renewed.

“Religious places are given permission for a specific time period. Permission for those who are not adhering to norms will not be renewed,” the CM added.

 

