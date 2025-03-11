Ajit Pawar said that starting a beer or liquor shop in the commercial spaces of housing societies will now require a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) from the society

Ajit Pawar (above) said without the NOC of the housing societies, no new beer or liquor shop can be opened in the state. File Pic

Listen to this article Ajit Pawar announces new rules for opening beer, liquor shops in housing societies in Maharashtra, check details x 00:00

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced new rules for opening beer and liquor shops in housing societies in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement was made in the state assembly during the on going Maharashtra Budget session 2025.

According to an official statement, Ajit Pawar said that starting a beer or liquor shop in the commercial spaces of housing societies will now require a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) from the society and without the NOC of the housing societies, no new beer or liquor shop can be opened in the state.

The statement said that the decision is expected to maintain peace and prevent addiction among the younger generation, while also helping improve law and order in housing societies.

Ajit Pawar stated that in municipal corporation wards, if there is a proposal to shut down a liquor shop, the decision will be based on the voting results. If 75 per cent of the votes favor shutting the shop, it will be closed.

The rule aims to give local communities more power in deciding whether they want liquor shops in their areas.

The statement further said that the issue of liquor sales in housing societies had raised concerns over law and order, with members raising the issue in the state assembly.

Former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also participated in the debate.

In response, Ajit Pawar stated that the Maharashtra government’s stance is not to encourage alcohol sales but to strictly enforce prohibition rules. He reassured the assembly that alcohol sales permits have been banned in the state for decades, and liquor shops are not allowed near schools or colleges.

He also highlighted that if there is local opposition, the law allows for the closure of liquor shops through a voting process.

The Maharashtra deputy CM stressed that the state government is committed to preventing illegal alcohol sales and maintaining public order.

Earlier, on Monday, Ajit Pawar presented the Maharashtra Budget 2025 on Monday.

Ajit Pawar presented a Rs 7,00,020 crore budget for 2025-26 with a revenue deficit of Rs 45,891 crore in the state legislative assembly.

“The Maharashtra Budget 2025 for the year 2025-26 has allocated a total expenditure of Rs 7,00,020 crore. Revenue collection is estimated at Rs 5,60,964 crore, while revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 6,06,855 crore. As a result, the estimated revenue deficit stands at Rs 45,891 crore,” said Pawar.

“Maharashtra will not stop now, development will not be delayed,” the Finance Minister said.

Ajit Pawar stated that the government is actively working to attract investments in the industrial sector, leading to significant investments in Maharashtra.