Fadnavis was responding to the leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve's demand for drafting a policy for reactors on the line of boilers to prevent blasts and other accidents involving industrial workers

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt to prepare norms for industrial reactors to improve workers' safety x 00:00

The Maharashtra industrial department will prepare norms and a system for inspecting industrial reactors, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadnavis was responding to the leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve's demand for drafting a policy for reactors on the line of boilers to prevent blasts and other accidents involving industrial workers.

Danve mentioned such accidents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Nashik, and other industrial areas, raising concerns over the safety of workers employed in small units that use reactors.

He demanded rules and policies for the regulation of reactors on lines of boilers.

Fadnavis said the state industrial department will be immediately directed to frame norms and set up a system for the reactor inspection.

An industrial reactor is a piece of equipment being used to create chemical reactions in various industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics.

Prison reforms bill passed by Maharashtra assembly; high-security jail to come up in Mumbai

The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday passed a bill seeking to reform the prison system in the state.

The Maharashtra Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2024, is based on the Model Prisons Bill, 2023, sent by the Centre to the states, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the House.

A high-security prison and detention centre will be set up in Mumbai, while a new prison being built in Pune will be a two-storey facility, he added.

A plot of land has been finalised for the new prison in Mumbai, the CM said.

As many as 1,600 accused who have got bail continue to stay in prison in the state for the lack of money to pay for bail bond, he informed.

The bill provides for categories of prisons such as special prison, open prison for women, temporary prison and open colony. Open prisons and open colonies will help with rehabilitation and reintegration of former jail inmates after their release, Fadnavis said.

The bill also provides for the constitution of a 'prison and correctional prison force'.

A welfare fund for prison staff and another fund for the welfare of prisoners is also an important feature of the legislation, the CM said.

It also provides for better segregation of various categories of prisoners and their special needs as women, transgenders, under-trial prisoners, convicts, high-risk prisoners and habitual offenders.

The bill also makes provisions for a grievance-redressal mechanism for prisoners, after-care rehabilitation service, and a separate women's ward in prison hospitals.

An undertrial review committee will be set up in every district for periodical review of all undertrial prisoners and to take measures for speedy disposal of cases and make appropriate recommendations to trial courts.

Technology including biometrics, closed-circuit television (CCTV), scanning and detection services, Radio Frequency Identification and video conference facilities will be used for effective management and supritendence of prisons and to ensure the safety of inmates, the CM said.

The entire prison administration will be computerized, the chief minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)