Earlier Thane police's anti-human trafficking cell arrested a Bangladeshi couple living illegally in Kalyan, officials said on Friday

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Good detention centre will be built in Mumbai for illegal Bangladeshis: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a good detention centre would be built in Mumbai to keep illegal Bangladeshi migrants as they could not be held in jails directly, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "In recent times we have seen that in drug cases, illegal entry cases, illegal Bangladeshis, they are all foreign nationals and they cannot be kept directly in our jails. They have to be kept in detention camps, so BMC has given us land to build detention camps. But that land does not conform to the norms of detention camps. So we have asked BMC for another land. So, a good detention centre will be built in Mumbai," reported ANI.

Earlier Thane police's anti-human trafficking cell arrested a Bangladeshi couple living illegally in Kalyan, officials said on Friday.

According to Thane police, the couple, identified as Sabuj Sanowar Shaikh and Bishti Sabuj Sheikh, crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally. They were arrested during a raid by police in the area on Thursday.

Police said that the couple has been booked under various sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act by the Thane police's crime branch.

A case has also been registered against the landlord of the house, identified as Mustafa Munshi, who rented them his house despite being aware that both husband and wife had entered India illegally, the police added.

Fadnavis announces judicial probes into Parbhani violence, Beed sarpanch murder

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced judicial probes into the Parbhani violence and the murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

He also assured the House that those responsible for "unleashing" anarchy in Beed district would be punished irrespective of their political links.

Fadnavis said the murder of Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, is already being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) under an IG-rank officer. In addition to that, a judicial probe will be done within a time frame of three to six months, he said.

Announcing the transfer of Beed Superintendent of Police, the CM said the police were found to be lax.

The chief minister said another judicial probe has been ordered into the death of Somnath Suryawanshi who died after his arrest in connection with the violence in Parbhani over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution.

Largescale protests had degenerated into violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside Parbhani railway station was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

"The judicial inquiry into the Parbhani violence will be done to clear all doubts. Ambedkar is not limited to any caste. He belongs to all," said Fadnavis.

The chief minister also announced financial aid of Rs 10 each to the kin of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)