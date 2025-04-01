Breaking News
Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar made this announcement during the inauguration of the Raje Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theatre at Deoli in Wardha district, more than 700 kms from state capital, Mumbai

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar made the announcement during the inauguration of Raje Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theatre at Deoli in Wardha on Tuesday. Pic/X

The Maharashtra government will unveil a comprehensive theatre policy in two months to define standards for theatre infrastructure and to ensure a uniform approach to its development in the state, a minister said on Tuesday.


Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar made this announcement during the inauguration of the Raje Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theatre at Deoli in Wardha district, more than 700 kms from Mumbai.


"Maharashtra has a rich legacy of art, and theatre holds a significant place in its cultural landscape. The state's tradition of theatre dates back to 1823. Within two months, a comprehensive state theatre policy will be introduced. It will define standards for theatre infrastructure and facilities for artists and audiences," said Shelar.


All future theatre constructions in the state would adhere to this policy. This will ensure a uniform approach to theatre development across Maharashtra, he added.

"The government is committed to preserving and promoting this legacy while also supporting artists through various welfare initiatives," the minister informed.

Shelar expressed optimism that the newly inaugurated theatre would generate revenue for the municipality through year-round events. "This venue should also be utilised for government programmes," he suggested.

According to him, it was the first theatre he was inaugurating since he assumed the reins of the ministry.

"The Deoli theatre is a fine facility. It will nurture artists who will bring recognition at the state and national levels," he said.

Shelar hailed the Deoli Municipal Council for its efforts in developing an indoor stadium and modern theatre despite its classification as a 'C' category municipal area.

"This is a commendable achievement. The state government will ensure adequate funding for Deoli's development," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

