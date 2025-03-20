Addressing a press conference, civic chief Indu Rani Jakhad said a major highlight was the plan to establish AI robotics labs in municipal schools, for which an outlay of Rs 3 crore has been made

File Photo

Listen to this article Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation approves Rs 3361 cr budget for 2025-26; AI robotics lab in schools key plan x 00:00

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Thursday approved a Rs 3361 crore budget for 2025-26, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, civic chief Indu Rani Jakhad said a major highlight was the plan to establish AI robotics labs in municipal schools, for which an outlay of Rs 3 crore has been made.

"The initiative aims to introduce students to artificial intelligence, robotics and coding, fostering innovation and preparing them for future technological advancements. We have earmarked Rs 19.41 crore for school repairs and Rs 8.2 crore for constructing model schools," Jakhad said, reported PTI.

"The KDMC expects to collect Rs 600 crore from property tax, Rs 101 crore from water recovery measures, and Rs 483.83 crore through GST subsidies and stamp duty. An additional Rs 787.83 crore is expected from various government grants for infrastructure and civic projects. We have kept Rs 135.31 crore for solid waste management," the official said, reported PTI.

As part of the 100-day action plan, KDMC will promote 3,232 employees and recruit personnel in essential services, while Rs 80 crore has been allocated for employee welfare and integrating villages into the municipal administration, Jakhad said.

"We have allocated Rs 30 crore for road repairs, while Rs 16.85 crore has been spent on completing the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue and knowledge centre. A sum of Rs 30 crore has been allocated for parks and grounds maintenance, including the development of an Autism Village and Kid-Z park. A 30-bed maternity ward has been commissioned in Kalyan, and a 10-bed NICU and PICU have been set up in Dombivli," the civic chief informed, reported PTI.

Plans are underway to develop multi-specialty hospitals at Kailash Garden and Vasant Valley, Jakhad added.

"Sixteen scooters will be provided to the Damini Squad for women's safety. A proposal for a women's hostel has been submitted, and a legal counselling centre will be established at a cost of Rs 14.16 crore," Jakhad added.

(With inputs from PTI)