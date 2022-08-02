Maharashtra govt working efficiently, cabinet expansion 'soon': CM Eknath Shinde

Shinde listed major decisions taken by his government and mentioned about reducing fuel prices, granting approval for constructing a Metro car shed at Aarey Colony in Mumbai and proposed diversion of rainwater to drought-prone areas of Marathwada in central Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the state government is working efficiently even though there is no full-fledged cabinet in place and promised to "soon" undertake the exercise to add new members in his team.

"We will soon expand our cabinet. Even as the cabinet expansion has not taken place, the government is working efficiently. We have taken multiple decisions that are people-oriented," Shinde told reporters when asked about the long-awaited exercise to expand his team, reported PTI.

The CM, who is on a Pune visit, reviewed the status of various development-related projects in five districts that fall under the Pune division.

Shinde listed major decisions taken by his government and mentioned about reducing fuel prices, granting approval for constructing a Metro car shed at Aarey Colony in Mumbai and proposed diversion of rainwater to drought-prone areas of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

Responding to the controversy over shifting of the proposed MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area from Saswad in Pune to Koregaon town in adjoining Satara district, Shinde said any decision on the issue will be taken only after considering technical aspect and availability of land.

"We will take a decision on the MIDC area after considering availability of land (in Koregaon)," he said.

Asked about the proposed international airport at Purandar in Pune district, Shinde said the new aerodrome will be developed at the site selected during the tenure of the BJP government.

(With inputs from PTI)