Maharashtra GST department announces dismissal of three officials through newspaper advt

He said the motive behind making the action public was to protect the image of the GST department

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax department in a rare move issued a newspaper advertisement announcing the dismissal of three GST inspectors from service for their involvement in a fake raid on a trader, an official has said.

He said the motive behind making the action public was to protect the image of the GST department.

"It was for the first time in the history of the GST administration in the state that an advertisement was issued to announce the dismissal of errant officials," he said.

Also Read: IIT Bombay student's death: Alumni, students' groups write to Maha Dy CM

The three inspectors were involved in a fake raid and decamped with Rs 11 lakh from a leading trader, and action was taken against them after their role was confirmed, the official said.

"The ongoing inquiry which the state police department is conducting against the three inspectors will continue. On our side, we initiated a departmental probe and issued a show-cause notice to the inspectors. After hearing them, we decided to dismiss them from service to protect the image of the department," the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.