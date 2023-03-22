Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra GST department announces dismissal of three officials through newspaper advt

Maharashtra GST department announces dismissal of three officials through newspaper advt

Updated on: 22 March,2023 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

He said the motive behind making the action public was to protect the image of the GST department

Maharashtra GST department announces dismissal of three officials through newspaper advt

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax department in a rare move issued a newspaper advertisement announcing the dismissal of three GST inspectors from service for their involvement in a fake raid on a trader, an official has said.


He said the motive behind making the action public was to protect the image of the GST department.



"It was for the first time in the history of the GST administration in the state that an advertisement was issued to announce the dismissal of errant officials," he said.


The three inspectors were involved in a fake raid and decamped with Rs 11 lakh from a leading trader, and action was taken against them after their role was confirmed, the official said.

"The ongoing inquiry which the state police department is conducting against the three inspectors will continue. On our side, we initiated a departmental probe and issued a show-cause notice to the inspectors. After hearing them, we decided to dismiss them from service to protect the image of the department," the official added.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india India news

