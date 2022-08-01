Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari apologises over his remarks on Mumbai

Koshyari had said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are asked to leave the city

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. File Pic

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologised for his comments about Mumbai losing its financial capital status if Gujaratis and Rajasthani people leave the city, reported PTI. His remarks had created a row across the state.

Koshyari made the controversial comments during a function to name a chowk (intersection) in suburban Andheri on Friday evening.

Speaking during an event in Mumbai, Koshyari had said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are asked to leave the city. As his remarks kicked up a row, the governor on Saturday said his comments were misconstrued and added that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday evening quoted Koshyari as saying that he is confident that the people of Maharashtra will display their large heart and forgive him for his recent remarks.

Koshyari said he may have committed a mistake while speaking about the contribution of some members of society, during his Andheri speech.

