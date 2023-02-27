Maharashtra has signed MOUs with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore: Guv Ramesh Bais

Maharashtra government will organize 600 job fairs in the financial year 2022-23, Governor Ramesh Bais informed the state legislature Monday

Governor Ramesh Bais Pic/Sameer Abedi

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, in his speech, on the first day of the Budget session, on Monday outlined the government's policies and welfare schemes undertaken by the state government.

The Maharashtra Governor said that the farmers hit by a heavy monsoon and crop damage received a compensation package of Rs 7,312 crore. “The government was committed to magnificent world-class music institution in name of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (late) at Kalina in Mumbai,” he said.

"Memoranda of Understanding were signed with 45 companies to create 1.25 lakh jobs. Twenty-four project proposals have been approved which amount to an investment of Rs 87,774 crore, creating 61,000 jobs," Bais said in his address.

The state government signed MOUs with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum meet in Davos last month, he said.

"My Government has successfully organized training for 4.85 lakh youth and 2.81 lakh farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana," the Governor said.

The state government has doubled the pension of freedom fighters and their spouses, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, he said.

The budget session commenced with newly-appointed Governor Ramesh Bais making his first address to the joint sitting of the state legislature.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance and planning portfolio, will present the first Budget of the Shinde-led government in the Assembly on March 9. The session will end on March 25.