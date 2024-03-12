Breaking News
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning

Updated on: 12 March,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Governor Ramesh Bais advocates homework-free education system, emphasising meaningful activities over traditional assignments

Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning

File photo

Key Highlights

  1. Governor Ramesh Bais recently suggested doing away with early morning classes
  2. Bais is now proposing to end homework to school kids
  3. He said teachers should focus on teaching during school hours instead of giving homework

Governor Ramesh Bais recently suggested doing away with early morning classes, and is now proposing to end homework to school kids. At an event in Lonavala, he said teachers should focus on teaching during school hours instead of giving homework.


He also recommended that schools organise more activities like field trips to forts and historical sites. Bais said, “In many countries, students don’t have homework anymore, and I think it’s time we do the same.” 


He also talked about the importance of sports and limiting kids’ screen time, encouraging them to ask questions and be curious about the world. Bais stressed the need for teachers to know about the National Education Policy and empower students for the future. He suggested using technology like artificial intelligence. 


Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association, said, “It should be homeplay, not homework.Let’s encourage reflective thinking and meaningful activities.” She added, “Governor Bais’s idea fits with NCERT’s principles, like the five-step learning process called ‘Panchadi.’ It helps students understand and apply concepts.” Sujata Panigrahi, a teacher, said, “Students struggle to balance schoolwork and other activities. It’s time to address this.” She praised government rules limiting coaching centre admissions, saying, “It will help kids focus on school.”

