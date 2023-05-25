Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE 12th result to be declared today, direct link here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. As per official notification, the MSBSHSE Class 12 results will be announced by the Board at 2 pm. The MSBSHSE HSC results can be checked by candidates on the official site of mahahsscboard.in.

Apart from the websites mentioned above, Maharashtra HSC results can be checked at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.

This year, the HSC exams were held from February 21 to March 20 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 14,57,293 students registered for the exam out of which, 6,60,780 students were from Science stream, 3,45,532 were from Commerce stream and 4,04,761 were from Arts stream.

Last year, as many as 14.49 lakh students registered for the HSC exam, of which 14.39 lakh appeared and 13.56 lakh students passed the exams. Konkan division fared the best with an overall pass percentage of 97.21 per cent. The overall pass percentage was recorded to be 94.22 per cent.

In 2022, out of the total 13,56,604 students who passed the exams, 2,30,769 got a distinction, 5,58,678 students appeared in grade I list and 4,93,442 students in grade II list and 73,715 just passed.

Last year, Konkan division had the highest number of girls passing the exams this year, with an overall (girls) pass percentage of 97.21per cent , followed by 96.52per cent in Nagpur, 96.34 per cent of Amravati, 95.25 in Latur, 95.07 per cent in Kolhapur, 95.03 per cent in Nasik, 94.97 per cent in Aurangabad and 93.61 per cent in Pune.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Marks sheets later

Students can check their marks online today. Hard copies of Maharashtra HSC marks sheets will be sent to schools and students can collect it later.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: How to check marks