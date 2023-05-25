Youth who damaged memorial stone at Vasai Fort booked

Police send ash from burnt stone for forensic test to find what chemical was used to set it ablaze

The police collect ash to conduct a forensic analysis

The Vasai police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the youth who damaged a martyred soldier’s memorial stone by carving an ‘S’ on it and setting it on fire to make a social media video reel. Officers from the Vasai police station also seized ash from the damaged stone and sent it to the forensic laboratory to ascertain which chemical was used to set it ablaze.

mid-day highlighted the incident in its May 22 edition with the story, ‘Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort’. Following the mid-day report, officers from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted an investigation in this matter. They identified Hasim Shaikh, who posted the video on Instagram

with the song ‘Bewafa’ in the background, after which the Vasai police was informed and an FIR registered in the matter.

Defaced walls of the Vasai Fort. Pics/Hanif Patel

Speaking to mid-day, Kailash Shinde of ASI’s Palghar division said, “We have registered an FIR against Shaikh, who, as per his Instagram account, desecrated the memorial. Following this incident, we have also put up a notice on the Vasai Fort premises to dissuade visitors from causing any damage and are working on plans to secure the fort.”

Shinde added that whosoever damages, alters, defaces or misuses the monument shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend up to two years or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. According to Senior Inspector Ranjeet Andhale from the Vasai police station, they will take action after checking the activities on Shaikh’s Instagram account. “We have also seized ash from the burnt stone and sent it to the forensic laboratory to check which chemical was used to set it on fire.”

The notice put up by the ASI warning people against damaging the fort

An ASI officer said visitors at the Vasai Fort often deface the heritage structure by writing their names on the rocks, using the place for pre-wedding shoots and stealing stones to keep as relics. “There are also couples who visit the location to indulge in obscene acts, which is not allowed,” said the official.

Forts conservationist Shridatta Raut told mid-day that the fort requires gates and borders as several people visit the location.

“There is also a requirement for CCTV cameras as miscreants enter it at night to consume alcohol. I am thankful to mid-day for highlighting this incident and helping to save this historical place in Vasai,” Raut said, adding that the ASI should secure the fort—built in 1680—with boundary walls.

1680

Year the Vasai Fort was built

Notice board at fort

ASI put up a notice board at the Vasai Fort on Tuesday stating: “Protected monument: This monument has been declared to be of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains, Act, 1958. As per the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2019, whoever destroys, removes, alters, defaces, imperils or misuses this monument shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to two years or with a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.”

The notice further states that any construction in the regulated area without proper permission of the competent authority shall be punishable with imprisonment not exceeding two years or with a fine which may extend to R1 lakh, or both.