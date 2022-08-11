Maharashtra: I-T dept seizes Rs 56 cr cash; Rs 14 cr worth jewellery during raids in Jalna

The raids were launched last week on the business entity based in Jalna district of the state after actionable inputs of alleged tax evasion were received against it

The Income tax department has seized Rs 56 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore after it raided a Maharashtra-based business group engaged in steel and real estate, officials said Thursday.

The raids were launched last week on the business entity based in Jalna district of the state after actionable inputs of alleged tax evasion were received against it, they said.

A senior official said Rs 56 crore cash and jewellery of Rs 14 crore has been seized till now. Documents and digital data have also been seized.

