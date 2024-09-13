To ensure its safe return to the wild, the Wildlife SOS and forest department team released the animal in a nearby forest where the palm civet population is high

Asian palm civet (L) and barn owl (R)

An injured Asian palm civet was rescued by the Maharashtra Forest Department from Belhe village near Junnar in Maharashtra, and eventually treated by the Wildlife SOS veterinary team at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC).

The mammal was kept under care at the multi-speciality hospital in MLRC – run in collaboration between Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department – and after a remarkable recovery, the civet was released back into a suitable natural habitat.

In a suspected case of road accident, the Maharashtra Forest Department stepped in time to rescue an Asian palm civet from Belhe village in Junnar range. Being discovered on the roadside, the forest department brought the animal to MLRC in Junnar, whereby Wildlife SOS was entrusted with its treatment.

While being diagnosed, the doctors discovered that the animal had sustained a minor injury on its mouth and thereby provided injectables.

Dr Avinash Visalkar, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS informed, “Our team then treated the animal with oral medication and provided multivitamins. We also ensured a nutritious diet of fruits and chicken. After four days in care, the civet had recovered and we deemed it fit for release.”

To ensure its safe return to the wild, the Wildlife SOS and forest department team released the animal in a nearby forest where the palm civet population is high.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS stated, “Smaller mammals such as Asian palm civets are threatened by road accidents as they can be difficult to spot. In this case, we are thankful to the forest department for bringing the animal on time for treatment. But we would also tell people to be more vigilant of the presence of wild animals while driving in natural spaces.”

In a separate instance, a barn owl was rescued from Barav village in Junnar and brought to MLRC by the forest department. The distressed bird was provided vitamin supplements, and after being under care for a whole day, the raptor was released back into the wild.

Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division said, “Whenever our team finds an animal in distress, it shifts them to the multi-speciality hospital in Junnar for medical care. The recovery and release of the civet and the owl shows our commitment to saving wild animals who are in peril, and the hospital plays a huge role in it.”