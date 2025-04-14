Maharashtra: Injured golden jackal rescued near Junnar makes full recovery, released back into the wild

This took place after the jackal received a month of intensive medical care at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC), jointly run by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS

A golden jackal found injured by the roadside in Otur Forest Range near Junnar has been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild. This took place after the jackal received a month of intensive medical care at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC), jointly run by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS. The female jackal, believed to have suffered a road accident, had sustained severe fractures in the left hind leg. Due to the swift action of the Junnar Forest Division and the dedicated treatment provided by the Wildlife SOS team, the animal has made a remarkable recovery.

A 2-year-old female golden jackal (Canis aureus) was first spotted by the Junnar Forest Division staff during patrolling, who saw visible injuries and promptly transported the distressed animal to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for urgent medical attention. A thorough examination, including an X-ray, revealed a complete fracture in her left hind leg. The veterinary team, after mild sedation, carefully set the bone and applied a plaster bandage to support healing. Over the following weeks, the jackal was kept under close observation, receiving pain management, a controlled diet, and regular check-ups to monitor progress.

As the weeks passed, the jackal displayed significant improvement, regaining strength and responsiveness. After a final health assessment confirmed the mammal’s full recovery, the Wildlife SOS and Maharashtra Forest Department teams released the jackal back into the wild.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, remarked, “Rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals affected by human activity is at the core of our mission. This golden jackal’s journey from injury to recovery highlights the importance of rapid intervention and expert medical care in safeguarding India’s diverse wildlife.”

Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Junnar Forest Division, also commented, “Wild animals frequently face threats due to road accidents and human encroachments. This successful treatment and release effort underscores the importance of quick response and collaborative care in preserving our native species.”

Mahendra Dhore, Project Manager- MLRC, Wildlife SOS said, “After arrival, the jackal was in a severely weakened state, and our first priority was stabilising her condition. The fact that she has now fully recovered and been released back into the wild is a happy moment for our team.”