The government has resolved to retract all charge sheets filed in pending criminal cases related to political and social movements and agitations. File Pic

The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution to withdraw all charge sheets filed in pending criminal cases associated with political and social movements and agitations.

The Home Department’s Government Resolution issued on June 20 indicated that the government will withdraw cases where charge sheets were filed prior to March 31, 2025. Previously, the state Home Department had communicated in an order that all such cases where a charge sheet was filed by August 31, 2024, would be withdrawn, reported ANI.

Earlier today, in light of preparations for the Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had, on Sunday, approved the necessity of eight new roads, including the Ring Road and the road to Trimbakeshwar.

Fadnavis said, "I had written to the Prime Minister for the preparation of the national highway network for the Mahakumbh in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar 2027. Today, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting regarding this in Nagpur. We demanded 8-9 new roads, which were approved today, including Ring Road and the road to Trimbakeshwar. He has also approved the repairing and widening of all six roads leading to Nashik," reported ANI.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said that Rs 3700 crore had been approved for infrastructure development ahead of the Nashik Kumbh Mela.

Mahajan said, "Today we did a meeting regarding the Kumbh Mela preparations with the Union minister Nitin Gadkari and CM Devendra Fadnavis. The Kumbh that happened 12 years ago; 3-4 times more people will come this time, and for that we need to do big planning. We have to expand the national highways. Around Rs 3,700 crore will be spent on this, and in 2-3 months, the work will also start and the road leading to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will be widened," reported ANI.

The upcoming Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 will witness a significant traditional change, as the age-old practice of 'Shahi Snan' or royal bath will be replaced with 'Amrit Snan' for the first time.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Akhara Parishad and the Kumbh Mela organisers with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nashik on June 1

