×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Karnataka border row Coordinating ministers to visit Belgaum on Dec 3 hold talks

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Coordinating ministers to visit Belgaum on Dec 3, hold talks

Updated on: 28 November,2022 03:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai have been appointed as the coordinating ministers for the border row with a mandate to coordinate with the legal team regarding the court case on the border dispute between the two states

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Coordinating ministers to visit Belgaum on Dec 3, hold talks

Basavaraj Bommai. File Pic


Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai will meet activists of the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belgaum on December 3 and hold talks with them on the decades-old border dispute with Karnataka.


Patil and Desai have been appointed as the coordinating ministers for the border row with a mandate to coordinate with the legal team regarding the court case on the border dispute between the two states.



Taking to Twitter, Patil said there was a demand from the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti to hold discussions on the border issue.


Accordingly, coordinating minister Shamburaj Desai and I will visit Belgaum on December 3 and hold discussions. Let's meet up. Discussions surely will lead to a way, the minister tweeted with a letter from the Samiti seeking a meeting with him and Desai.

Also Read: Mumbai: Murder accused who escaped on bike from Vasai court held

As per a recent government resolution, the ministers will be responsible for coordination with the Samiti that roots for merging of the Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka with the state.

Patil and Desai will also look into the problems faced by residents of 865 villages in Karnataka over which the Maharashtra government has staked its claim in this decades old issue, the resolution said.

Patil is a senior state BJP leader, while Desai is a member of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction of the Shiv Sena. Both hail from western Maharashtra.

Maharashtra, since its inception in 1960, has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of Belgaum (also called Belagavi) district and 80 other Marathi speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you watching the FIFA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra karnataka news india mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK