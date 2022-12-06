×
Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Will take this issue to Home Minister Amit Shah, says Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fadnavis said, 'the vehicles of Maharashtra being attacked is not right. I have spoken to Karnataka CM Bommai and he has assured me that he will look into the matter and initiate action'

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic


The Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he will take up the issue of Maharashtra vehicles being attacked in Karnataka and the issue related to Maharashtra-Karnataka border with the union home minister Amit Shah. 


In a press conference, Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and expressed strong displeasure over the incidents that took place on Tuesday. 




Fadnavis said, "the vehicles of Maharashtra being attacked is not right. I have spoken to Karnataka CM Bommai and he has assured me that he will look into the matter and initiate action. Our constitution provides everyone the right to live and work in any state. I will take up the entire issue with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

He said, "the matter is already subjudice in the Supreme Court and it is not right to act in such a way. I have also appealed to the people of Maharashtra that reaction to an action is not needed. If the vehicles were damaged there, it is unnecessary to react here in a similar manner."

"It is also the responsibility of Karnataka to assure that no wrong is done with the people of Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

Following the incident,  Fadnavis had spoken to Bommai, he expressed strong displeasure over incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi. CM Bommai said that strict action will be taken against culprits. CM Bommai also assured Fadnavis that vehicles coming from Maharashtra will be protected, the Maharashtra deputy CM's office said, reported the ANI.

