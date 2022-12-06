×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Karnataka border row Fadnavis speaks to Bommai over tensions near Belagavi

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Fadnavis speaks to Bommai over tensions near Belagavi

Updated on: 06 December,2022 03:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and expressed strong displeasure over incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Fadnavis speaks to Bommai over tensions near Belagavi

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic


Ahead of the Maharashtra ministers visit to Karnataka over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue tensions reportedly prevailed near Belagavi.


The Karnataka police detained several workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Hirebagewadi in Belagavi after they allegedly pelted stones on a truck and stopped trucks which had Maharashtra registration numbers. They also staged a sit-in protest, the ANI reported.




Following the incident, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, he expressed strong displeasure over incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi. CM Bommai said that strict action will be taken against culprits. CM Bommai also assured Fadnavis that vehicles coming from Maharashtra will be protected, the Maharashtra deputy CM's office said, reported the ANI. 

Also Read: Bommai refutes Uddhav's charges, says no link between border dispute and polls

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday issued a statement regarding his visit to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border and stated that his visit has been postponed and not cancelled. 

(with ANI inputs)

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra karnataka news India news devendra fadnavis mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK