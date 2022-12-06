Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Fadnavis speaks to Bommai over tensions near Belagavi

Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and expressed strong displeasure over incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi
Ahead of the Maharashtra ministers visit to Karnataka over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue tensions reportedly prevailed near Belagavi.
The Karnataka police detained several workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Hirebagewadi in Belagavi after they allegedly pelted stones on a truck and stopped trucks which had Maharashtra registration numbers. They also staged a sit-in protest, the ANI reported.
Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis spoke with K'taka CM & expressed strong displeasure over incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi. CM Bommai said that strict action will be taken against culprits.He assured Fadnavis that vehicles coming from Maharashtra will be protected: Dy CM's office
Following the incident, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, he expressed strong displeasure over incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi. CM Bommai said that strict action will be taken against culprits. CM Bommai also assured Fadnavis that vehicles coming from Maharashtra will be protected, the Maharashtra deputy CM's office said, reported the ANI.
Karnataka: Police detain workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, at Hire Bagewadi in Belagavi, after they pelted stones on a truck and stopped trucks which had registration done in Maharashtra. They also staged a sit-in protest.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday issued a statement regarding his visit to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border and stated that his visit has been postponed and not cancelled.
