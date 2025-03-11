The partnership aims to leverage Konkan Railways expertise in tunnel safety audits and recommend remedial measures for tunnel projects, along with other areas of mutual benefit on National Highways

The MoU marks a significant step toward technical excellence and infrastructure safety

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will be using the expertise of Konkan Railway to build tunnels along national highways, the officials said on Tuesday.

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Transport Bhawan, New Delhi, for Technological Collaboration on Tunnel Projects on National Highways. The MoU was signed by Santosh Kumar Jha, CMD, KRCL, and Sudip Choudhary, DG (Road Development) & Special Secretary (i/c), MoRTH, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

The partnership aims to leverage KRCL’s expertise in tunnel safety audits and recommend remedial measures for tunnel projects, along with other areas of mutual benefit on National Highways. This collaboration is expected to enhance safety standards and ensure the seamless execution of tunnel projects under MoRTH.

This MoU marks a significant step toward technical excellence and infrastructure safety, reinforcing the commitment of both KRCL and MoRTH to continuous improvements in National Highway projects across the country.