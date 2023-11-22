Maharashtra: Latur police take preventive action to curb anti-social activities

Police in Maharashtra's Latur city conducted an operation in an area housing coaching centres and took action to prevent anti-social activities. The action was taken on Tuesday evening

Police in Maharashtra's Latur city conducted an operation in an area housing coaching centres and took action to prevent anti-social activities. The action was taken on Tuesday evening, an official said.

More than 100 personnel drawn from four police stations carried out this sudden "combing operation", he said.

"Police took preventive action against miscreants. Cases were registered under the Bombay Police Act against 32 people. Similarly, cases were also filed against 30 people under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act," inspector Dilip Sagar said.

Besides that, a total of 188 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicles Act and a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh was imposed, he said. Raids were also conducted at the nearby cafe shops.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Wednesday said Marathas will not sit quietly until the police personnel responsible for lathicharging peaceful protesters from the community in Jalna district in September are dismissed from service.

Addressing a rally of Maratha community members at Igatpuri in Nashik district, Jarange demanded that the names of those who had ordered the lathicharge be disclosed.

“We were observing a peaceful protest (for Maratha quota) at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district but police personnel charged at us and beat us with lathis. Later, a case was filed against us (Maratha protesters) on charges of conspiracy and attempt to murder among others," Jarange said recalling the incident which occurred on September 1.

Until the policemen involved in lathicharge are dismissed from service, the Maratha community from our village or from across Maharashtra will not be at peace, he said.

“There was a temple of Lord Hanuman near our protest site. However, the police invoked charges such as obstructing the functioning of government work. Is the temple part of government?” he asked.

Jarange demanded that police officials disclose the names of those who had ordered lathicharge.

“If officials tell us the names, they will be free and we will confront the concerned officers. It does not matter who the officer is (who gave the order for lathicharge),” he said.

Police had baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village on September 1 after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange who was observing a hunger strike for Maratha quota to the hospital.

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in violence.