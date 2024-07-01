Maharashtra Legislative Council elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates seat

Anil Parab received 44,784 votes while Ashish Shelar got 18,772 votes

Anil Parab. File Pic

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Monday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating the BJP's Kiran Shelar, reported the PTI.

Anil Parab received 44,784 votes while Shelar got 18,772 votes. A total of 67,644 voters had exercised their franchise in the polling on June 26.

Out of the total votes polled, 64,222 were held valid, and the quota for winning was 32,112 votes.

Anil Parab polled 44,784 in the first preference voting and was declared elected.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Union ministers discuss road map for polls with state BJP leaders

Meanwhile, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday met Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries to discuss the road map for the upcoming polls in the state, due later this year, a party leader said, reported the PTI.

It was the first such meeting after Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were appointed in-charge and co-incharge, respectively, for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai president Ashish Shelar and about 30 prominent party leaders from the state attended the meeting, as per the PTI.

Ashish Shelar said their "road map to win the assembly polls" was being prepared.

The state budget, which was presented on Friday, focuses on women, farmers and youth and it has been welcomed by all citizens, Ashish Shelar said.

"We will win the assembly polls with our allies," he said, according to the PTI.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, also comprising Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP under Ajit Pawar, in Maharashtra bagged only 17 seats, way below its expectations.

By contrast, the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which has Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar as partners, won 30 seats.