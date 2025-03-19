BJP MLC Pravin Darekar moved the motion concerning Gorhe in the Upper House of the legislature. Chairperson Ram Shinde accepted the motion and it was cleared through voice vote

On Tuesday, Chairman Ram Shinde had rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against Neelam Gorhe. Pic/X

Listen to this article Jibes against Uddhav: Legislative Council passes resolution expressing confidence in Neelam Gorhe x 00:00

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday passed a resolution by voice vote, expressing confidence in Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who has been targeted by the Opposition over her remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Pravin Darekar moved the motion in support of Gorhe in the Upper House of the legislature.

The motion was accepted by the Vidhan Parishad's Chairperson Ram Shinde and it was cleared through voice vote, PTI reported.

After some exchange of words, Shinde adjourned the house for 15 minutes, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, Shinde had rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against Gorhe, observing that it did not meet the required legal and procedural framework. He stated that a no-confidence motion must be submitted at least 14 days in advance. On these technical grounds, he dismissed the motion.

However, Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab objected to the motion saying his right to speak over the issue was denied by Shinde and insisted that the opposition had followed due legal process and demanded that the motion be brought up for discussion after 14 days.

"The views of the members who signed it should be considered," he demanded. "You have protection but do not set a wrong precedent. Our motion should remain alive and be put to vote," Parab said.

However, Shinde refused to allow any discussion and ruled in Gorhe's favour.

After the ruling, Minister Shambhuraj Desai objected to Parab's demand for discussion.

"Once the chairperson has given a decision, the matter cannot be debated again," Desai said.

Parab countered, saying, "The decision on our demand is the speaker's prerogative, not of the minister. Who are you to decide?"

The no-confidence motion was signed by more than 10 legislators, arguing that Gorhe had lost the House's confidence and should be removed from her post.

The motion was brought by the Opposition following the Deputy Chairperson's controversial statement on the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Speaking at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Festival held in Delhi last month, Gorhe claimed that positions within Shiv Sena (UBT) were secured through monetary means, including the gifting of Mercedes cars.

(With PTI inputs)