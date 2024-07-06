Maharashtra Legislative Council polls promise uncertainty

Secret ballot for 11 seats with 12 candidates; cross-voting adds to the suspense

Friday was the last day for withdrawal, but there were no dropouts

The biennial elections of the Legislative Council on July 12 promise excitement and an element of uncertainty as no party or alliance has withdrawn their candidate from the race. A secret ballot voting will be held for 11 seats for which 12 nominees are contesting.

Friday was the last day for withdrawal, but there were no dropouts. The NDA has fielded nine candidates, of which five are from BJP, and two each from Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar). From MVA, the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have one nominee each. Polling promises a defeat for one candidate because there are chances of cross-voting.

The loser could be anyone from either side. The quota for winning is 23 first-preference votes. The 274 (less than 288 because of resignations) members of the Assembly will vote in the elections. NDA has 201 votes. MVA claimed to have 69 votes.