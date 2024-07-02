The more the merrier: tussle in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

More candidates fielded than number of seats available

Sena (UBT)’s Milind Narvekar files his nomination accompanied by Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and NCP’s Jayant Patil

The elections to the 11 vacancies in the Legislative Council are slated to be very interesting. The number of candidates the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have fielded is more than the seats available, setting the right atmosphere for cross-voting. The NDA has put forward nine candidates and MVA three. The members of the Legislative Assembly will vote in the secret ballot. The preferential votes make these polls complicated in terms of victory margins. A quota of 23 first-preference votes has been decided for these elections. The BJP's own strength including independents supporting them can win five seats. Shinde Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (AP) can win two each.

Sources said there had been talks of a compromise between the two sides for unopposed elections, and they expected another round of talks before the date of nominations are withdrawn. From MVA, the Congress has re-nominated Dr Pradnya Satav, and it will transfer additional votes to the allies. The Thackeray Sena has put one candidate and NCP (SP) has supported PWP's sitting MLC Jayant Patil, who said the MVA had 69 votes. "We have decided to share votes between three candidates. We will win all three seats," he said on Tuesday—the day most candidates filed their papers at Vidhan Bhavan.

Going by poll arithmetic, both Patil and Thackeray Sena's Milind Narvekar will need extra strength from other parties. There have been instances in which cross-voting has caused unexpected results. Secret ballot facilitates miracles. MVA leader Uddhav Thackeray told reporters that the alliance was confident of winning all three seats.

Ex-MPs from Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde nominated Bhavana Gawali and Krupal Tumane, who were denied Lok Sabha tickets from Yavatmal-Washim and Ramtek, respectively, in the recent elections. Shinde Sena lost both seats. Ajit Pawar fielded party general secretary Shivaji Garje. NCP's other candidate Rajesh Vitekar was assured rehabilitation because he had to make way for Mahadev Jankar for the Lok Sabha contest in Parbhani. BJP has fielded Pankaja Munde, Parinay Phuke, Yogesh Tilekar, Amit Gorkhe and Sadabhau Khot.