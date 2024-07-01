NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde pointed out the absence of state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode after a question regarding his ministry was posed during the Question Hour

File Photo

Listen to this article Opposition raises objection after minister skips session in Maharashtra legislative council x 00:00

The opposition raised an objection in the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday after a minister remained absent from the session to attend the unveiling of a statue, reported news agency PTI.

NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde pointed out the absence of state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode after a question regarding his ministry was posed during the Question Hour, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader and state Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said he had taken the briefing and would address the question.

Legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said, "Bansode had informed me and received permission to attend the inauguration of a statue in his assembly constituency. I permitted him to go there," reported PTI.

However, the explanation did not satisfy the opposition, with MLC Kapil Patil stating that "the minister should not underestimate the sanctity of the House", reported PTI.

"When the House is in session, no other work in the state is considered necessary. How can a statue inauguration be more important than the functioning of the council? Such a permission should not have been granted to Minister Bansode," he said, reported PTI.

Responding to Patil, Gorhe assured that she had warned the minister about the same.

Meanwhile, Legislators from the opposition parties staged a walkout in the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday after a BJP MLC proposed a resolution congratulating BCCI treasurer and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on the Indian cricket team's victory in the T20 World Cup, reported PTI.

Opposition leaders walked out, claiming that legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had ignored their concerns.

"The Indian cricket team has won the T20 World Cup after 13 years. MLA Shelar is the treasurer of the BCCI, so I propose a resolution to congratulate him," BJP legislator Prasad Lad said, reported PTI.

The proposal drew strong objection from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Ambadas Danve and Sachin Ahir, Congress's Abhijeet Wanjari, Bhai Jagtap, and Satej Patil and NCP (SP) leader Shashikant Shinde.

However, when deputy chairperson Gorhe did not allow any discussion, Lad expressed his disappointment, stating, "This House has passed a congratulatory resolution for Sharad Pawar. Why not for Shelar?," reported PTI.

Leader of Opposition in the council Ambadas Danve said, "Why is our voice muzzled? When issues are discussed in the House, the deputy speaker allows a BJP leader to participate, but why is no one from the opposition permitted to speak? We are here for discussions," reported PTI.

Danve later announced a walkout in protest.

Opposition leaders gathered near the deputy chairperson and accused her of bias. But the situation escalated, and they shouted slogans denouncing Gorhe's actions, reported PTI.

Gorhe withheld her decision and suggested that the issue be decided during a meeting of party leaders. However, the opposition parties rejected her proposal.

(With inputs from PTI)